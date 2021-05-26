Why Black Fungus cases rising in India? Dr Gagandeep Kang explains

VIDEOS

Updated : May 26, 2021 21:30:31 IST

Dr Gagandeep Kang, Professor at CMC Vellore, and Member of Supreme Court Panel on medical oxygen, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said Mucormycosis is more common in India than in most other parts of the world. One of the reasons for this, she says, is the high rate of diabetes in India.

Kang said, "Mucormycosis is more common in India than in most other parts of the world. One of the reasons for this is the high rate of diabetes in India and Mucormycosis is very common in diabetics whose sugars are uncontrolled. To add to that the rampant use of steroids even in people who are out-patients is something that is going to leave people."

"Steroids are dangerous, they supress your immune system, they make you more prone for infections and in diabetics they send your sugars wildly out of control. So you need tight control of sugar and careful dosing of steroids at the appropriate time."

"You also have to maintain an environment where you have to ensure that whatever you are using for someone with COVID is cleaned appropriately and that could include the oxygen apparatus that is being used for the patients. So all three will account for a major proportion of the cases of Mucormycosis that are being seen in India today."