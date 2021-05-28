When should states lift COVID restrictions? Experts weigh in

VIDEOS

Updated : May 28, 2021 19:42:56 IST

India's daily COVID cases fell below the two-lakh mark, dropping to the lowest level since April 14. Active cases are lower by over 76,000 in the past 24 hours, with recoveries above 2.5 lakhs.

Deaths remained below the 4,000 mark for the second straight day. With some states having shown a consistent declining trend, relaxation in COVID restrictions is on the cards.

In Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the capital will gradually begin lifting COVID restrictions from Monday. He did, however, add that restrictions will be re-imposed if the rate of infections increases again.

In Maharashtra, the government has said that curbs will not be lifted fully, but the state is looking at some relaxations after June 1.

Madhya Pradesh also announced a gradual unlocking of restrictions from the June 1. In some states though restrictions have been extended. In West Bengal, for example, COVID curbs have been extended till the June 15.

Separately, sectors that have been severely impacted by the second wave of the pandemic are likely to receive help from the government. CNBC-TV18 learns that the finance ministry has started work on a second stimulus and impacted sectors like travel, tourism and hotels are likely to be the beneficiaries in this round.

The GST Council meeting is also currently underway and it is learnt that Sikkim's proposal to levy a COVID cess on the pharmaceutical and power sector for two years has been discussed.

A group of ministers will examine the proposal and submit recommendations in two weeks.

Other states like Arunachal, Meghalaya and Goa may also propose a similar cess.

To discuss the road ahead for India in its fight against the COVID pandemic, Shereen Bhan spoke to Rashesh Shah, Chairman of Edelweiss Group; Vineet Agarwal, MD of TCI, President of ASSOCHAM; Tax Expert Rohan Shah and Ashok Mohanani, President of Western Zone at NAREDCO.