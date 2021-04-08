We would be flexible on Sputnik V vaccine pricing, says Russian envoy

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : April 08, 2021 08:36 PM IST

Russia's Sputnik V is in focus after a member of India's COVID task force, Dr NK Arora told CNBC-TV18 that the Russian vaccine will be cleared as soon as they submit phase three clinical trial data adding that imported Sputnik V will be made available first on approval.

Remember the Russian side has signed several contracts with Indian firms for manufacturing of over 750 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. In fact that figure has been corroborated by Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

He has pegged vaccine production from the deals signed so far at over 700 million doses. The foreign minister has also indicated that there is a possibility that an Indian vaccine could be manufactured in Russia.

In an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18 managing editor Shereen Bhan, deputy Russian ambassador Roman Babushkin said they expect emergency approval for the vaccine in about a week or 10 days.

"Sputnik V vaccine is one of the most efficient vaccines currently available, having more than 90 percent efficacy and being supplied to around 60 countries in the world. We are waiting for the emergency approval in about a week or 10 days here in India. We believe that it would contribute in a big way to the massive Indian vaccination campaign so that we can save lives of the people."

Babushkin said Russia would be flexible on vaccine pricing but it would largely depend on conditions of the production and other criteria's.

"The Sputnik V vaccine would be affordable. The Russian side and Russian partners would be very flexible in terms of the pricing which would depend largely on the conditions of the production and other criteria's. This would also be another important area of joint strategic partnership between the two countries."