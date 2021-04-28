We have 5 ANDAs in pipeline, says Morepen Lab

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : April 28, 2021 04:57:56 IST

India is a big market for healthcare, said Sushil Suri, chairman of Morepen Laboratories, on Wednesday. Suri also said that currently, the company has 5 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) in the pipeline.

Switzerland-based Corinth Group to invest USD 100 million in the Morepen Group with USD 32.5 million going towards a 9.41 percent stake in Morepen Laboratories.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Suri said, “Healthcare is our main focus and India is a big market for healthcare and we have already announced an expansion plan of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and then we have expansion coming up on ANDAs. We have 5 ANDAs for the US market.”

“At this AGM we are going to put up the dividend policy also because in the last 20 years the company has not paid a single dividend,” said Suri.

For the entire management interview, watch the video