  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Healthcare
VIDEOS
Business

We have 5 ANDAs in pipeline, says Morepen Lab

Updated : April 28, 2021 04:57:56 IST

India is a big market for healthcare, said Sushil Suri, chairman of Morepen Laboratories, on Wednesday. Suri also said that currently, the company has 5 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) in the pipeline.

Switzerland-based Corinth Group to invest USD 100 million in the Morepen Group with USD 32.5 million going towards a 9.41 percent stake in Morepen Laboratories.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Suri said, “Healthcare is our main focus and India is a big market for healthcare and we have already announced an expansion plan of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and then we have expansion coming up on ANDAs. We have 5 ANDAs for the US market.”

“At this AGM we are going to put up the dividend policy also because in the last 20 years the company has not paid a single dividend,” said Suri.

For the entire management interview, watch the video
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement