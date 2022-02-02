0

War against COVID-19: Sanjeevani supports healthcare workers

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Since January 2020, the health workers of India are playing an important role in this war against COVID-19. There are many health workers who sacrificed their lives during this time while other health workers are still treating people suffering from this deadly infection. Sanjeevani - a Shot of Life, an awareness campaign, by Network18 and Federal Bank on vaccination against COVID-19, donated essential medical equipment to healthcare workers in Dakshin Kannada, Karnataka, to protect them from the virus.
