Vinati Organics to maintain 28-30% EBITDA margin in FY22: MD

Vinati Saraf Mutreja, Managing Director at Vinati Organics sees a lot of positive demand coming from North America, Europe. She would maintain 28-30 percent EBITDA margin in FY22, she said.

As crude prices increase, raw material prices will also increase, she said.

She also shared her views on Global Gender Gap Report 2021 by World Economic Forum. As the world celebrates International Women's Day today, it is important to note that India has slipped 28 places to rank 140th amongst 156 countries according to this report.

