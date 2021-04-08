Vaccine shortage only in Mumbai & not in Delhi, says Fortis MD & CEO

VIDEOS

Updated : April 08, 2021 11:41 AM IST

We are facing challenges since yesterday, April 7, when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccinations, said Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fortis Healthcare, on Thursday. Raghuvanshi also said that the stock of vaccines exhausted in the Mumbai vaccination centre. The problem of vaccine shortage is only in Mumbai and not in Delhi.

As the COVID-19 surge continues unabated, there are reports of a vaccine shortage - something the Mumbai mayor alluded to as well.

Over 8.83 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country with more than 13 lakh jabs given on Wednesday, the health ministry said in a statement. It said the total number of 8,83,72,277 doses include 89,65,839 given to healthcare workers (HCWs) who got the first dose and 54,04,837 to HCWs who took the second dose.

“We have had challenges since yesterday. One of our major centres in Mumbai was not able to vaccinate anybody because stock exhausted. We still do not have clarity as to when we are going to receive stock. So we sent close to almost 200 patients who were scheduled for vaccination yesterday,” Raghuvanshi told CNBC-TV18.

He further said that Delhi did not have a problem. It was only in Mumbai that one centre had a problem.

On occupancy, Raghuvanshi said, “March had near-normal occupancies of non-COVID work and that’s still there. We have seen the surge only happening in the last week of March. Currently, our occupancy levels are about 68-70 percent and about 10-12 percent is contributed by the COVID patients. So non-COVID work is still on but as the surge goes on the number of non-COVID cases are likely to be lower.”

