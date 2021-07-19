Vaccination rate drops: Supply issues, hesitancy primary demand killers

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : July 19, 2021 18:35:05 IST

India’s daily COVID case count has remained below 40,000 cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases have also fallen for the fourth straight day with over 38,600 recoveries in the 24 hour period.

On the vaccination front, nearly 35.9 lakh doses have been administered till 4 pm today. Yesterday's tally stood at 13.6 lakh doses. But vaccinations are usually slower on Sundays. However, since hitting the 90 lakh mark on the 21st of June, daily vaccinations have largely remained below 50 lakh. As things stand about 6 percent of India is fully vaccinated with both doses.

Kerala reported the most cases with nearly 14,000 cases in a day, the only state to report more than 10,000 cases. Maharashtra's daily case count also rose to 9,000 cases. No other state is reporting more than 3,000 cases.

On the test positivity average – the northeastern states continued to top the list with Sikkim staying above 20 percent, Manipur at 15.3 percent and Mizoram at 11.3 percent.

Looking at overall death toll - that number stood at 499 deaths in the last 24 hours, falling below the 500 mark since the first week of April. The daily death tally has been seeing a steady decline over the last two months.

Doctor Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director at Max Healthcare, Anil Vinayak, Group Chief Operating Officer at Fortis Healthcare and Rupak Barua, Director and Group CEO at AMRI Hospitals discussed the present issues at hand thoroughly.