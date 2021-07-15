  • SENSEX
USFDA places Jubilant Pharmova's Roorke facility under import alert

Updated : July 15, 2021 15:00:34 IST

Jubilant Pharmova's Roorke facility has been placed under import alert by USFDA.

Roorkee plant was inspected in August 2018 and official action was indicated in December 2018 and then finally a warning letter was issued in March 2019.

Now, the investor presentation indicates that it was re-inspected in March 2021 as well. Post that, they have now received an import alert.

However, there is no official intimation from the company as yet.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra for more details.
