USFDA inspections to pick up as COVID subsides

United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had indicated in February that they were resuming domestic inspections given the decline in COVID-19 cases. It also indicated that they would continue foreign and domestic critical inspections, which means that plants that really need to be inspected, would probably be inspected by the USFDA.

In January, they took a halt simply because of the Omicron variant. The USFDA has indicated that they plan to begin prioritised foreign inspections April onwards. So, USFDA inspections are going to pick up in the next couple of months or couple of weeks.

It has already picked up as Zydus Life’s injectable plant in Gujarat got inspected in February-March of 2022. They received three observations, but they also received approvals from that particular facility, so it's not really a concern anymore.

