USFDA authorizes Pfizer's oral anti-COVID pill, Paxlovid, for emergency use

USFDA has authorized Pfizer's oral anti-COVID pill, Paxlovid for emergency use. Clinical trials show that the pill reduces risk of hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by 89 percent.

Clinical trials show that the pill reduces risk of hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by 89 percent. High-risk patients include senior citizens and individuals with conditions like obesity or heart diseases.

Paxlovid is not recommended for children weighing below 40 kilogram and individuals with severe kidney or liver problems.

The oral pill is a promising new option for the treatment of COVID-19 , said US President Joe Biden.

“Today's authorization of Paxlovid represents another tremendous example of how science will help us ultimately defeat this pandemic, which, even two years in, continues to disrupt and devastate lives across the world. This breakthrough therapy, which has been shown to significantly reduce hospitalizations and deaths and can be taken at home, will change the way we treat COVID-19, and hopefully help reduce some of the significant pressures facing our healthcare and hospital systems. Pfizer stands ready to begin delivery in the US immediately to help get Paxlovid into the hands of appropriate patients as quickly as possible," said Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO, Pfizer.

Paxlovid should be administered at a dose of two 150 mg tablets of Nirmatrelvir and one 100 mg tablet of Ritonavir, given twice a day for 5 days.

In November, Pfizer had announced to supply 10 million treatment courses of Paxlovid to the US government. The pharma giant is ready to start the delivery of the oral pill in the US immediately.

