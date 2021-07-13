US vaccine donations stalled due to indemnity: India should have been able to sign, negotiate, says Amicus lawyer

VIDEOS

July 13, 2021

US vaccine donations to India continue to be held up. Indian officials are still discussing the terms of indemnity for foreign vaccine makers, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The United States is donating vaccine doses to several countries.

While Pakistan, Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh have already received shipments from the US, India seems to be in a dilemma over granting indemnity to foreign vaccine makers as similar demand is coming from domestic vaccine manufacturers as well.

The Indian government has said it would have to look at indemnity for domestic partners as well as foreign vaccine makers as they are asking for similar relief. The government is hopeful of getting vaccine doses through COVAX later this month. Meanwhile, a GAVI spokesperson said all participants must sign an indemnity agreement with manufacturers to receive doses via COVAX and also via bilateral deals between countries.

To discuss the issue in detail, CNBC-TV18 spoke with Murali Neelakantan, Principal Lawyer of Amicus.

“I don’t know what to attribute us not getting the vaccines. The position is that in the rest of the world, everybody has signed up for indemnity. This has been on the table since the middle of last year,” Neelakantan said.

He added that India should have been able to solve the problem in a day, a week, or a month and that it does not take a year to negotiate for vaccines amid the pandemic.