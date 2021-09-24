US FDA authorises Pfizer’s booster dose against COVID-19 for emergency use

Pfizer-BioNtech's booster dose against COVID-19 will be administered at least six months after the primary series of vaccination.

US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorised Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine's booster dose for emergency use. People above the age of 65, those between 18 and 64 at high risk of severe COVID-19, or those with underlying health conditions, or occupational exposure to the virus are eligible for the booster dose.

The booster dose will be administered at least six months after the primary series of vaccination. It follows the same formulation and dosage strength as the primary dose series.

Albert Bourla, Chairman & CEO of Pfizer said, “Over the last year and a half, we have aimed to stay vigilant as the pandemic has evolved, including evaluating the impact of a booster dose. We believe boosters have an important role to play in addressing the continued threat of this disease, alongside efforts to increase global access and uptake among the unvaccinated.”

He added that the FDA’s action is an important step in helping the most vulnerable to remain protected from COVID-19.

The booster dose showed significantly higher neutralising antibody titers against the initial SARS-CoV-2 virus and its beta and delta variants. The reactogenicity profile within seven days after the booster dose was mild to moderate.