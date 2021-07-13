UK to lift lockdown curbs from July 19, PM Johnson says ‘does not mean pandemic over’

VIDEOS

Updated : July 13, 2021 15:36:51 IST

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that the fourth step of the roadmap to relaxing restrictions in the country will proceed as planned from July 19. The announcement comes after the COVID-19 situation cleared the government's four tests to ease curbs.

CNN's Sanjay Suri has more updates.

The decision to lift restrictions is a bold one but many scientists have, perhaps, called it “too bold.” The scientists’ remarks come as even in the face of rising cases, after July 19, there will be no requirement for social distancing in the UK, no limits on the number of people who can gather for indoor or outdoor meets. Moreover, masks are recommended but not required and there is no advice against travel too.

However, PM Johnson has said that the easing of curbs does not mean the pandemic is over and that the measures will be reviewed in September.