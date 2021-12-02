UK regulator approves GSK’s COVID antibody 'Xevudy' or 'Sotrovimab'

The UK regulator MHRA has approved the GSK’s drug for COVID-19 which is basically 'Xevudy' or 'Sotrovimab' which is a monoclonal antibody. The drug is expected to cut hospitalisation and death by 79 percent. Like Molnupiravir, the drug is approved for those with mild to moderate COVID-19, which is at high risk of developing a severe disease.

The UK regulator MHRA has approved the GSK’s drug for COVID-19 which is known as 'Xevudy' or 'Sotrovimab' which is a monoclonal antibody. The drug is expected to cut hospitalisation and death by 79 percent. Like Molnupiravir, the drug is approved for those with mild to moderate COVID-19, which is at high risk of developing severe disease.

This is the second monoclonal antibody drug, which is approved by the UK MHRA, after Roche's drug. Unlike Molnupiravir, the drug is given via injection for over 30 minutes.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra for more details.