PM announces the rollout of a shorter TB preventive treatment in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ‘One World TB Summit’ in Varanasi today on international TB Day. The PM has rolled out shorter TB preventive treatment pan India. Experts and pharma companies from around the world are in Varanasi to discuss ways to eradicate tuberculosis by 2030 and have more vaccines.

India has committed to eradicating Tuberculosis by 2025. The PM announced the rollout of a shorter tuberculosis preventive treatment and greater focus on testing, tracking, treating and use of technology in fighting TB.

Health Experts from around the world have expressed concern about the reversal in progress against TB. The number of cases in 2021 was over 10.6 million a 4.5 percent increase over 2020.

Here in Varanasi experts have emphasized on the need for renewed focus on surveillance, early diagnosis and accelerated vaccine development to meet the target of eradicating TB globally by 2030.

