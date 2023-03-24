English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homevideos Newshealthcare NewsPM announces the rollout of a shorter TB preventive treatment in Varanasi
videos | Mar 24, 2023 10:38 PM IST

PM announces the rollout of a shorter TB preventive treatment in Varanasi

Profile image
By Shivani Bazaz   Mar 24, 2023 10:38 PM IST (Published)
Mini

India has committed to eradicating Tuberculosis by 2025. The PM announced the rollout of a shorter tuberculosis preventive treatment and greater focus on testing, tracking, treating and use of technology in fighting TB.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ‘One World TB Summit’ in Varanasi today on international TB Day. The PM has rolled out shorter TB preventive treatment pan India. Experts and pharma companies from around the world are in Varanasi to discuss ways to eradicate tuberculosis by 2030 and have more vaccines.

Recommended Articles

View All
Withering Weather: Experts see erratic rains to spell higher food prices and tougher inflation ahead

Withering Weather: Experts see erratic rains to spell higher food prices and tougher inflation ahead

Mar 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding Finance Bill proposals for debt funds: What remains and what changes

Decoding Finance Bill proposals for debt funds: What remains and what changes

Mar 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

World TB Day: These key challenges could certainly fail India's TB elimination goal

World TB Day: These key challenges could certainly fail India's TB elimination goal

Mar 24, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Desk-bombing and more — why Gen Z loves going to office

Desk-bombing and more — why Gen Z loves going to office

Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


India has committed to eradicating Tuberculosis by 2025. The PM announced the rollout of a shorter tuberculosis preventive treatment and greater focus on testing, tracking, treating and use of technology in fighting TB.
Read Here | World Tuberculosis Day 2023: All you need to know
Health Experts from around the world have expressed concern about the reversal in progress against TB. The number of cases in 2021 was over 10.6 million a 4.5 percent increase over 2020.
Here in Varanasi experts have emphasized on the need for renewed focus on surveillance, early diagnosis and accelerated vaccine development to meet the target of eradicating TB globally by 2030.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Shivani Bazaz for more details
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X