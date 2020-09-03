Trendspotting: Decoding the trends of oleochemicals market

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : September 03, 2020 10:52 PM IST

Chemical free, organic, anti-pollutant and go green – these are some of the words that a lot of us have been using in the last couple of years. Everything we consume, eat and drink, has some element of chemicals in it, but what if some of those chemicals were green?

Oleochemicals, which is around 7.5 percent of the total specialty chemical portfolio, are industrially produced chemicals, derived from animal fat or vegetable oils. Since they are less toxic as compared to conventional petrochemicals products, various end-user industries such as those engaged in manufacturing of personal care products, detergents, soaps, and agro-chemicals are substituting their requirements for petrochemicals with oleochemicals.

In this episode of Trendspotting, CNBC-TV18's Sonal Bhutra decodes the trends in the oleochemicals market.