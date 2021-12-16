Torrent Pharma | US FDA doesn't issues Form 483 to Pennsylvania mfg unit

Torrent Pharma is in focus as no form 483 was issued for its Pennsylvania plant inspected by USFDA.

Torrent Pharma is in focus as no form 483 was issued for its Pennsylvania plant inspected by USFDA.

Torrent Pharma communicated to the exchanges that their Levittown facility, which is basically in the US in Pennsylvania, was inspected by the US FDA in December. The inspection just closed on the 15th of December and they were issued zero observations or they were not issued a form 483.

The observations could be verbal, but there was no written observation that was issued to them.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra for more details

.