The Medicine Box: Twin Health aims to reverse chronic metabolic diseases via sensor-based wearable technology

On the latest episode of The Medicine Box, CNBCTV-18's Ekta Batra connects with Jahangir Mohammad, CEO and founder of US and India-based startup Twin Health. The company aims to reverse and prevent chronic metabolic diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol via their technology called the Whole Body Digital Twin.

Chronic diseases are generally a cluster of diseases, which the startup reverses with the use of sensor-based wearable technology.

Twin Health claims their success rate of reversing diabetes is greater than 90 percent.

