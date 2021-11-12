The Medicine Box: India's 1st gender-neutral HPV vaccine can fight 9 viruses, prevent cancer, says MSD India's Rehan Khan

In the first episode of The Medicine Box season 5, CNBC-TV18's Ekta Batra and MSD India Managing Director Rehan Khan talk about India's first gender-neutral HPV vaccine and more.

While the vaccine was earlier targeted towards women, it can now be administered boys aged between 9 and 15 years.

Speaking on the show, Khan explained that HPV or Human Papillomavirus can cause genital warts and certain types of cancers in boys and men and it is difficult to diagnose it. But, Gardasil will help protect against nine types of HPV virus that can cause diseases such as cervical cancer. The 9-valent vaccine will help reduce HPV cancer in men and women.

Watch the video for the complete conversation.