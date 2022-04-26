The Medicine Box: ICMR report says 60% of Indians do not have their diabetes under control

Over 60 percent of Indians do not have their diabetes under control. Only 1 in 3 Indians with diabetes have an acceptable level of blood sugar. More so, 50 percent of those who have blood pressure with diabetes do not have their blood pressure under control. Almost 6 out of 10 who have diabetes and cholesterol are not able to control their cholesterol either. This according to a study carried out by the ICMR.

This extensive study was conducted from October 2008 to December 2020 and included over 1 lakh individuals from across India. The report was published in April 2022 in Lancet Journal.

