The Medicine Box: AstraZeneca's Project Heartbeat can help diagnose and prevent heart attack in patients early

AstraZeneca has tied up with health tech startup Tricog for "Project Heartbeat." The program aims to focus on early and accurate diagnosis of heart attack patients to reduce mortality rate. The project is currently focused on tier I, tier II towns, cities and villages that lack access to quality healthcare.

In an discussion with CNBC-TV18, Dr Anil Kukreja, VP of Medical Affairs and Regulatory at AstraZeneca India said, "We have piloted the project at 8 hubs and 39 spokes. Through technology infrastructure is created in terms of ECG machines along with communicator. The communicator sends ECG to a qualified cardiologist at Tricog to give a timely and accurate diagnosis for patients. This diagnosis is made available to the spokes as well as to the hub so that they are all ready to take care of patients in a timely manner."

