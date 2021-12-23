The Global Eye: London the omicron epicentre in UK; Experts weigh in

The UK is mulling stricter curbs after Christmas as a number of COVID cases crosses the 100,000 mark for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. Confirmed cases of omicron in the UK has crossed 69,000. Even though early studies reveal that omicron has milder symptoms, there is a worry among UK government officials that the highly transmissible virus may put pressure on the UK health system. CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra spoke to Virologist & Professor of Molecular Oncology Lawrence Young of Warwick Medical School.

British PM Boris Johnson has said that he would not be introducing new COVID restrictions before Christmas but the situation remained extremely difficult and the government may need to act afterward.

