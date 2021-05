VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : May 24, 2021 23:51:19 IST

To support its employees during the time of pandemic, Tata Steel has announced that it will allow kin of employees who dies due to COVID-19 to withdraw salary till 60 years of age along with housing and medical benefits. The company will also bear expenses of their children's education till graduation in India.

Auto major Toyota Kirloskar too has announced a medical insurance for team members of up to Rs 11.5 lakh for treatment of COVID-19 related ailments.