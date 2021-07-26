Tamil Nadu to consider CSR route for vaccine procurement from private sector

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : July 26, 2021 16:48:05 IST

CNBC-TV18 learnt that Tamil Nadu could consider CSR route for vaccine procurement. If all goes according to the plan, hospitals can roll out free vaccinations in partnership with other corporates and of course the Tamil Nadu government, provided its CSR plan takes form and shape, going forward.

The state’s health minister M Subramaniam said there is an active plan to get CSR funding to procure vaccine doses that have been unutilised and not procured as yet by the private sector and then go about rolling out free vaccines from that vaccine quota for individuals across the state, especially in Chennai.