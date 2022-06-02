Talk therapy and medication play an important role in treatment of bipolar disorder, says expert

Bipolar disorder is a highly stigmatized and misunderstood mental illness.According to the American Psychiatric Association, people with bipolar disorder experience intense emotional states called mood episodes. According to Lancet Journal study conducted from 1990 to 2017, about 0.6 percent of the Indian population is bipolar. Yet the treatment gap for this disorder is as high as 70.4 percent according to a NIMHANS report.

Bipolar disorder is a highly stigmatized and misunderstood mental illness.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, people with bipolar disorder experience intense emotional states called mood episodes. They typically occur for periods of days to weeks.

These mood episodes are characterized as manic or hypomanic. Manic moods are abnormally happy or irritable mood, while hypomanic moods are depressive or sad mood.

According to Lancet Journal study conducted from 1990 to 2017, about 0.6 percent of the Indian population is bipolar. Yet the treatment gap for this disorder is as high as 70.4 percent according to a NIMHANS report.

It is important to remember that people with bipolar disorder can be treated and can lead a full productive and healthy life.

To know more about the disorder, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Aparna Piramal Raje, Columnist & Author of Chemical Kichdi and Psychotherapist Narendra Kinger.

