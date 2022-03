Suven Life Sciences is looking to convert 1.81 crore warrants on a preferential basis worth Rs 147 crore at an issue price of Rs 81.57. Venkat Jasti, Chairman and CEO of the company discussed the fund raise plans and the outlook for the rest of the year.

