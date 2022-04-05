0

Suven acquires Casper Pharma; expect product boost, says CMD Venkat Jasti

By Reema Tendulkar   | Sonal Bhutra
Suven Pharmaceuticals expects multiple products to come in via Casper Pharma, Venkat Jasti, chairman and managing director, told CNBC-TV18.

The company has acquired Casper Pharma for Rs 155 crore.
He said, “Casper Pharma is awaiting for US FDA inspection in next 3-6 months, filed abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) and have a long-term contract with US distributor for next 7 years. So a lot of products will be coming in.”
“All the products will have manufactured and supplied on a profit-sharing basis and that’s the rationale with which we have bought,” said Jasti.
The company has paid only for the cost of the facility, he said.
