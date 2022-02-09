Support PM's 'Discover in India' drive, govt’s role in funding medical discoveries key: Novartis

While the pharma industry welcomed the Union Budget, it also highlighted the critical need for government support in funding and creating the ecosystem for research. In an interview with CNBC-TV18's Anuradha Sengupta, Sanjay Murdeshwar, MD & Country President of Novartis India explains why government support for research is critical.

A heavy capex allocation, conservative tax goals, no relief for the salaried middle class and a new crypto tax -- were some of the key highlights of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2022.

While the pharma industry welcomed the budget, it also highlighted the critical need for government support in funding and creating the ecosystem for research.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18's Anuradha Sengupta, Sanjay Murdeshwar, MD & Country President of Novartis India explains why government support for research is critical.

Watch video for more.