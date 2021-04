VIDEOS

Updated : April 28, 2021 10:01:01 IST

With only days to go for the third phase of the government's vaccination programme to roll out, uncertainty remains over availability of adequate vaccines for the 18 to 44 age group.

Tamil Nadu, with 56 lakh doses administered so far is one of the worst performing states when it comes to vaccinations. Less than 5 percent of its eligible population above 45 years of age have received both vaccine doses. Jude Sannith does a reality check of the vaccine situation in Chennai.