Street expects Divi’s Lab to post revenue growth of 29%

Divi's Laboratories will report its quarterly numbers on Monday. This quarter CNBC-TV18 poll is expecting revenue growth of 29 percent, margins of 42 percent, and profit of around Rs 713 crore.

Buy / Sell Divis Labs share TRADE

Divi's Laboratories will report its quarterly numbers on Monday. In terms of revenue growth, the last quarter was really a blockbuster quarter for them. In quarter three, the company had reported one of the strongest ever quarters. Revenue was up 47 percent, margins 44 percent, and profit up 92 percent year-on-year.

This quarter, it is expected to scale down, so this quarter, the CNBC-TV18 poll is expecting revenue growth of 29 percent, margins of 42 percent, and profit of around Rs 713 crore.

Numbers will also be on a high base because same time last year, revenue was up 29 percent and EBITDA was up around 61 percent odd.

The street will watch out for two factors. One is how much of COVID-19 drug supply is actually fuelling the numbers. The supply of API such as Molnupiravir was really aiding the numbers and whether or not that has actually continued.

The overall supply of COVID-19 drugs is not as much or demand is not as much and this was clear from Zydus numbers where they did make an inventory provision on account of that as well. So how it plays out for Divi's will be closely watched.

China plus one whether or not that is an opportunity, which has played out sustainably for them in terms of revenue and demand will also be closely watched.

Commentary with regards to their capex will be something that the street is going to listen out for and overall guidance as well.