Stick to govt’s SOPs on international travellers, Centre tells Maharashtra

The Union Health Secretary has written to the Maharashtra government against additional restrictions imposed by the state on international travellers. The letter from Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Vyas of the Maharashtra government said, "This is with reference to the government of Maharashtra's order putting in restrictions in place for international travellers. These restrictions, according to Union Health Secretary are in divergence with the SOPs and guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India."
