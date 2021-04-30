  • SENSEX
States yet to receive vaccine doses for 18-44 age group; urge citizens not to queue up at centres

Updated : April 30, 2021 02:47:18 IST

The COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in India as it has reported more than 3.80 lakh new cases, another record for the world's highest-ever rise in a day. The active cases are 31,70,228.

With less than 24 hours to go for vaccinations to open for all above the age of 18, there is still no clarity on supplies of vaccines to states.

States have placed orders with both, Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech, but they are yet to receive the vaccine doses. Both SII and Bharat Biotech have requested states to wait for some time as they require time to divert and allocate fresh stock for the next phase of vaccination.

The states have also urged people to not queue up at vaccination centres on May 1 and to come only once vaccines have been received. They also requested citizens to come to vaccine centers only at scheduled times.

Watch the video for more.
