States strengthen restrictions as COVID cases surge; details here

The states and Union Territories have announced fresh restrictions amid rising COVID cases. In Delhi and Maharashtra which are facing one of the highest rises in new infections, a night curfew has been imposed. In Delhi there is a weekend curfew as well, school, cinema halls are all shut and 50 percent capacity is allowed at offices, etc.

In Maharashtra, gatherings have also been capped at 50 people.

Karnataka has imposed a weekend curfew across the state and extended the night curfew by another two weeks. All pubs, malls, theatres can operate with a 50 percent capacity and a negative RT-PCR is a must for passengers coming in from Kerala, Maharashtra, and Goa.

