Startup Street: Experts decode outlook for health insurance sector

May 19, 2021

Healthcare in India is seeing a phenomenal shift. Healthcare costs are seeing two times the general inflation and not just COVID-19 but we are also seeing newer diseases every day. Treatments of these diseases have threatened to wipe out household savings which in turn has led to increased awareness & penetration of health insurance. However not many Indians can afford health insurance and most of us need our employers to sponsor our insurance.

To talk about the growth of the health insurance sector and the future roadmap, Startup Street spoke to Abhishek Poddar, Co-Founder of Plum and Amit Ratanpal, Founder & MD of BLinC Invest.

Also watch Startup Street in conversation with Tanvi Malik, Co-Founder of FabAlley & Indya who spoke about the company's latest round of fund raise.