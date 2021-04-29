Sputnik vaccine to reach India in a few days; could be priced at around $10: Russian Envoy

VIDEOS

Updated : April 29, 2021 09:34:59 IST

Russian Envoy to India Nikolay Kudashev said on April 29 that the first batches of Sputnik V vaccine will reach India soon. "The first batches will reach India in the coming days. With this, the start of local production will follow. It will be a considerable amount, but let us wait for an official announcement to know exactly how much. Produced volumes are planned to be gradually increased up to 850 million doses per year," he told CNBC-TV18.

Kudashev added that the pricing for the vaccine will be flexible and will depend on many aspects. However, he said that the final call will rest with RFID. "Initially it was reported to be around $10 per jab, but now it may vary. But certainly, it will remain affordable," he explained.

Meanwhile, India morning received 22 tonnes of medical supplies from Russia on April 29. The shipment from Moscow arrived in two planes and contained ventilators, oxygen concentrators and essential medicines including Russia made Favipiravir.

The cargo came as a grant from Moscow after a phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kudashev added that goodwill is based on mutual friendship with India. "The humanitarian support is coming to show solidarity with the Indian people who are facing heartbreaking spread of COVID-19. Our goodwill is based on the traditional friendship and mutual support between the two countries and this is a clear demonstration of the privileged strategic partnership," he said.