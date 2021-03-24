Sputnik vaccine deliveries to India expected to start in April: RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev

VIDEOS

Updated : March 24, 2021 08:23 PM IST

Russia's RDIF has been busy signing deals with Indian manufacturers for manufacturing the Sputnik vaccine in the country.

Most recently the fund has signed an agreement with Virchow Biotech to manufacture 200 million doses of Sputnik in India.

This makes it the 5th manufacturing agreement following similar agreements with Dr Reddy's Labs, Hetero Pharma, Gland Pharma and Strides.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Dr NK Arora, the head of the operations research group of the COVID Task Force, said that the Sputnik vaccine is likely to be available in India over the next one to two months.

CNBC-TV18 has also learnt that Dr Reddy's has submitted additional immunogenicity data for the vaccine candidate with the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) and that the SEC will meet this week to consider a request for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA).

In an interview to Shereen Bhan, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of RDIF, said that they expect to get approval for the vaccine in the next couple of weeks while deliveries are likely to start happening in April.

"Dr Reddy's has already submitted all the data to the regulator. We hope for an approval in India in the next couple of weeks and if that approval is granted we believe that first deliveries of vaccine to India can start happening in April. We also have great Indian producers who are also producing vaccine in India. So we expect a significant quantity of vaccine to be produced in India in April as well."

He expects more than 50 percent of all Sputnik V vaccine to be manufactured in India.

"We have the same pricing for vaccine all over the world and we are in great discussions with the Indian government. India has really become our core partner on production of the vaccine. We believe that more than 50 percent of all Sputnik V vaccine will be produced in India."