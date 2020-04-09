Some COVID patients have no travel history, says Punjab minister Balbir Singh Sidhu

VIDEOS

April 09, 2020 12:49 AM IST

The number of coronavirus infections in Punjab is nearing 100. With nearly 9,700 people under quarantine, the state has seen 8 deaths and 14 recoveries so far.

Punjab went into a lockdown well before the Prime Minister announced the 3-week nationwide restrictions on movement of poeple on March 24. It was the second state to announce a lockdown after Kerala.

Will Punjab lift the restrictions come April 14? And, what will be the exit strategy?

To discuss this, Shereen Bhan spoke to Balbir Singh Sidhu, minister for health and family welfare in the government of Punjab.