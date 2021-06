VIDEOS

Updated : June 04, 2021 17:50:35 IST

Insurance has been the buzz word ever since the COVID-19 pandemic. In the special show ‘Smart Money’, CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy spoke to Sumit Rai, MD and CEO at Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, and Monika Halan, Author of Let's Talk Money, to understand what is the protection cover that one must have for one's family. They also shared some hacks to buy life or health insurance.