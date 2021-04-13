Sharp rise in RT-PCR tests in Mumbai, Pune & other cities in Maharashtra: Metropolis Healthcare

VIDEOS

Updated : April 13, 2021 03:38 PM IST

A very sharp rise is seen in RT-PCR tests (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) in Mumbai, Pune, and other cities in Maharashtra, said Ameera Shah, promoter and managing director (MD) of Metropolis Healthcare, on Tuesday.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, she said, “We have seen a very sudden surge in COVID PCR infections and in tests that are required in Mumbai, Pune, and in some other parts of Maharashtra. There are only a few labs which are approved in Mumbai, so the ones which are approved are brim to the full capacity.”

“Metropolis has enhanced its capacity in the last week and we now have renewed capacity and therefore, all our centres are open. We are providing home visits, and we are able to take and absorb more capacity again,” she said.

Talking about the shortage of testing kits, Shah said, “Right now there is no shortage of kits, that’s reasonably comfortable. We are able to get machines, we are able to get kits. The hardest part is manpower because the ability when you are scaling up to identify manpower, to recruit manpower, to train them, and to put them on the job in two weeks is a herculean task.”

