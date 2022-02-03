Shalby expects to double revenue in next 3-4 years

Shalby posted its Q3FY22 earnings. The company reported a sequential 23 percent recovery in revenue though margin remains under pressure - under 15 percent versus over 23 percent last quarter. Shanay Shah, Director and Sushobhan Dasgupta, Vice Chairman and Global President at Shalby discussed the fineprint.

“We have the opportunity to double the revenue in the next three-four years in the hospital business,” he said.

All the revenue has come in from non-COVID business and it has been a very healthy split for the company. Shalby has clocked about 45 percent occupancy in Q3FY22, he said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.