Severity of COVID-19 virus very less among vaccinated lot, says Dr Shashank Joshi

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : July 12, 2021 18:21:19 IST

India's daily COVID case count has dropped below 40,000 for the first time in 5 days. However test positivity rate inched marginally higher. Kerala reported the most infections with over 12,200 cases in 24 hours. It is the only state to record more than 10,000 cases in a day.

According to the health ministry, Kerala has 14 districts of concern as of July 9. A district of concern is one with test positivity rate of over 10 percent. Maharashtra is home to 15 districts of concern. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have over 8 districts with positivity rate in double digits.

North-eastern states are also seeing a rise in infections with 4 states reporting test positivity rate of over 10 percent. Sikkim has a positivity rate of 20 percent.

Meanwhile, the overall death toll once again fell below 800 with 724 deaths in 24 hours. The decline comes after the country saw over 1,200 deaths on Saturday. Maharashtra and Kerala saw the highest deaths followed by Tamil Nadu and some north eastern states.

On the vaccination front, over 28.7 lakh doses have been administered today as of 4 pm but the pace of vaccination has been dropping over the last three weeks. The 7-day average vaccination rate stood at 33 lakh on 21st of June when India entered into a new phase in the inoculation drive. This was when the central government started to procure and distribute vaccine to states again.

The first week starting June 21 saw the 7-day average hit a high of 60 lakh doses per day but since then it has declined and as of yesterday it stood at 33 lakh level last seen before June 21.

Many states are again running out of vaccines-- Delhi had said it has only a day's stock available. Maharashtra too had suspended vaccine drive at some centres due to shortage of doses.

To discuss this, Shereen Bhan spoke to Dr. Anish TS, Member of Kerala COVID Expert Committee; Dr. Deep Debbarma, Nodal Officer for COVID Tripura and Dr. Shashank Joshi, Member of Maharashtra COVID Task Force.