Setback for Natco Pharma: Delhi HC allows injunction application by FMC Corp

Updated : July 07, 2021 15:14:37 IST

In a setback for Natco Pharma, the Delhi High Court has allowed the injunction filed by FMC Corporation for agrochemical product CTPR. The Delhi HC has orally pronounced the judgment in interim injunction filed by FMC Corp on agrochemical CTPR.

Natco is now awaiting copy of judgement to become available and it will review the full judgement when it becomes available.

The impact of this is definitely negative, the analysts were estimating a potential launch of agrochemical CTPR. However, street knew that the CTPR launch was contingent on favourable court decision.