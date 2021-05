VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : May 24, 2021 23:03:11 IST

The central government has told the Kerala High Court that between Serum and Bharat Biotech, both companies can produce about 8.5 crore doses per month. At current pace, India will only vaccinate 5 crore people this month.

CNBC-TV18's Sapna Das reports that only Rs 4,500 crore from the total budget of Rs 35,000 crore on vaccination has been spent so far, which is just under 13 percent of the total amount budgeted.