Seminal fall in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; Mumbai reports 2662 cases in a day

Updated : May 04, 2021 09:45:54 IST

On Monday, May 3, total COVID-19 cases have risen by 3.68 lakh, with deaths at 3,417. On May 2, 3,689 fatalities were reported.

In terms of Maharashtra data, there has been a seminal fall that has taken place. On May 3, 48,621 fresh cases were reported as compared to 56,647 on May 2. Mumbai has come down to 2,662 fresh cases on May 3 compared to 3,672 cases on May 2.

Delhi too is sub-20,000, so it has come in at 18,043 cases as compared to 20,394 cases, a day before.

In terms of vaccinations, 16.5 lakh people vaccinated as of Monday till 8 pm and the total vaccine coverage has crossed 15.88 crore people.

For more details, watch the video
