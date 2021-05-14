  • SENSEX
Second COVID wave puts rural health infra under stress; here're ground reports from UP, Bihar and Gujarat

Updated : May 14, 2021 09:52:23 IST

The second COVID-19 wave has made inroads into rural India, putting a greater burden on healthcare infrastructure.

In Uttar Pradesh if poor health infrastructure, dearth of hospital beds were not worse enough, scenes of dead bodies floating in the river Ganga or corpses found buried in river banks have further added to the mayhem.

In Bihar and Gujarat, the situation is no different - lack of critical medicines at COVID centres and fewer qualified doctors are making the fight against COVID tougher by the day.

Watch CNN-News18's team of reporters get the ground reports from these states.
