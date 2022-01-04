SEC to discuss trial of Bharat Biotech's intranasal vaccine as booster

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) will discuss approving Bharat Biotech's application to conduct trials of its nasal vaccine as a potential booster dose. The vaccine maker is seeking approval to conduct trials on 5,000 subjects where 50 percent will be administered with two doses of Covaxin and 50 percent will be administered two doses of Covishield. Having six months of gap after their second dose, this nasal vaccine will be administered for trial and the response will be submitted for seeking an emergency use authorization (EUA).

