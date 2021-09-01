Schools reopen in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Assam, Telangana and MP; here's a ground report

Schools have reopened for classes 9 to 12 in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan and for classes 6 to 12 in Madhya Pradesh and Tripura. Schools in Assam, Telangana, and Puducherry have also been reopened. CNBC-TV18’s team of reporters capturesd the mood on the ground as ecstatic students return to the classrooms.

It's the first of September which means it's the first day of school for many students across the country after a long COVID-19-induced hiatus.

All states have strict guidelines in place for the reopening of educational institutes. For instance, in Rajasthan, it is mandatory for the teaching and non-teaching staff to have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine 14 days prior to school reopening.

Schools are also required to provide an isolation room in case a student feels unwell. Though schools have reopened, enthusiasm in the national capital was curtailed due to heavy rains and waterlogging in several areas. Therefore, most schools witnessed sparse attendance.

