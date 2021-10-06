Schools reopen: Focus now is on bridging the 'learning gap'

The mental stress was the biggest concern that both students and teachers faced during the online learning of one and a half year because both of them were locked inside the household.

Schools across multiple cities have reopened after staying locked for one and a half years. While students and teachers are happy with learning shifting to the classrooms once again, bridging the learning gap tops their priority lists.

Limited interaction, limited meeting of people, limited meeting of students, was something that both students and teachers feel was what created a huge gap in their learning that they now need to address.

